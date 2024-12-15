Wright-Patt's airspace briefly shut down because of drone activity

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the latest sensitive location to report unknown drone activity. A base spokesperson confirms to Cincinnati Public Radio that the base's air space was closed for a time late Friday night into Saturday morning.

"I can confirm that small unmanned aerial systems were spotted in the vicinity of and over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base between 13 and 14 December," Bob Purtiman, chief of public affairs at the 88th Air Base Wing, told WVXU.

Officials say the drones did not affect base residents, facilities, or assets. The airspace over the base was closed for about four hours.

"We are taking all appropriate measures to safeguard Wright-Patterson and its residents. Our units continue to monitor the airspace, and we are working with local authorities to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets," Purtiman said.

Those near the base should contact local police or security forces if they see anything suspicious such as drone activity, he added.

As NPR has reported, sometime in mid-November, dozens of drones began popping up at night across New Jersey. Local officials didn't know where the drones were from or who was flying them and why. Since then, more drone sightings have been reported in multiple states above critical infrastructure, according to authorities, including reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments and military installations.

The FBI and other federal agencies are investigating. NPR reports officials say the drones appear to pose no significant public safety risk.

The phenomenon, however, is getting a lot of attention on social media, and lawmakers were briefed on the activity during a hearing in early December. That has driven the conversation on social media and news talk programs.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that as of Thursday there was no evidence suggesting the drones pose a threat to national security or public safety — or that they have a "foreign nexus."

NPR reported Kirby "said the federal government is taking the reports seriously and, working with state and local law enforcement, has used 'very sophisticated electronic detection technologies; in its investigation.

" 'Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully,' Kirby said."

CNN reported former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tom Adams told the outlet Friday that "Some of the more recent sightings might be due to copycats flying their drones as the phenomena get more news coverage."

