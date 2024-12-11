Three officers used pepper spray during Ohio State-Michigan brawl, OSU officials say

Three law enforcement officers from three different agencies used pepper spray during the on-the-field fight among players following Michigan's 13-10 win over Ohio State last month.

Ohio State spokesman Dan Hedman said in a statement Wednesday that the officers were from the Ohio State University police department, the University of Michigan police department and the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

"OSUPD’s use of force policy allows for the use of pepper spray when it is objectively reasonable to defend police personnel from physical harm or stop an attack that may result in physical harm to another person," Hedman said.

During the brawl at Ohio Stadium, one Ohio State University police officer suffered a head injury. The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

No charges have been filed so far in connection with the incident.

Ohio State also released police body cam footage from the fight, showing chaotic scenes of pushing and shoving that started after Michigan players planted a Michigan flag on the block "O" at Ohio Stadium's midfield.

In one video, an officer can be clearly scene spraying pepper spray. In another video, an Ohio State player walks away from the melee while removing his helmet, then holding his face in his hands.

Ohio State's coach, Ryan Day, can be seen watching the incident. Someone walked up to Day and says, "pepper spray."

In another video, toward the end of the fight, someone yells, "Police on the 50! Police on the 50! We've got to keep them separated."

(Clip_1.1)_Axon_Body_3_Video_2024-11-30_1530_X60A7858C.mp4

The Columbus Police bike patrol then arrived. In the background, someone said, "I don't know who the f— sprayed Mace."

Hedman says Ohio State police are talking with law enforcement agencies and the athletic department and "will adjust our post-game protocol for future games."

WOSU reported last week that Ohio State and Michigan do not have a written agreement on how out-of-state officers can operate during Buckeye football games.

Ohio State said officials will continue to investigate the incident.

The Big Ten Conference subsequently fined each school $100,000.