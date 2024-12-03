Ohio State rescinds raises for hundreds of employees after judge overturns federal overtime rule

Ohio State University is rescinding the raises of some 300 employees after a federal judge ruled against a federal overtime rule.

Under a U.S. Department of Labor rule, a salary threshold was increased that requires anyone making under a certain amount to be hourly employees. This rule requires employees under the threshold to qualify for overtime pay if they worked more than 40 hours in a week.

That threshold increased from $35,568 to $58,656. The threshold affected nearly four million workers in the U.S., until a judge in Texas struck down the rule in November.

Ohio State gave raises to 306 employees to put them over the threshold and keep them salaried. With the rule being reversed in court, the university opted to reverse its decision to give those employees an additional raise.

The employees' raises totaled approximately $2,047,000.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement the employees come from a range of departments and colleges around the university.

"We value our more than 50,000 employees and appreciate their contributions to the university and its mission. All employees remain eligible for annual merit increases, salary adjustments based on market rate, and promotion," Johnson said.

Johnson didn't say why these 306 employees specifically were given a raise to be put above the proposed salary threshold increase that was struck down.

Johnson said all of the affected employees will revert back to their old salaries in January. The employees were notified by email on Nov. 22.