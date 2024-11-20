© 2024 WYSO
ReEntry Stories

Trailer: season five of the 'ReEntry Stories' podcast from WYSO

By Mary Evans
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:19 PM EST
For this season, ReEntry Stories creator Mary Evans partnered with the Ohio Innocence Project to explore critical stories of injustice in the criminal justice system.
For this season, ReEntry Stories creator Mary Evans partnered with the Ohio Innocence Project to explore critical stories of injustice in the criminal justice system.

ReEntry Stories is a groundbreaking series from The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. It's produced by Mary Evans — a returned citizen — and highlights the experiences of those reintegrating into society after incarceration.

For its fifth season, Mary partnered with the Ohio Innocence Project to explore critical stories of injustice in the criminal justice system.

Support for ReEntry Stories comes from The Montgomery County Office of Reentry.

Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
