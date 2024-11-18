President Joe Biden denounces weekend neo-Nazi march through Columbus' Short North area

President Joe Biden and the White House denounced the neo-Nazi march through Columbus' Short North Arts District over the weekend.

Social media posts Saturday showed a group of about a dozen black-clad individuals with covered faces carrying black flags with red swastikas on North High Street in the Short North. The president's team issued a statement Monday about the march.

“President Biden abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism – which are hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship. Hate directed against any of us is a threat to every single one of us," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

"This sickening display comes during a tragic rise in Antisemitic rhetoric and violence that is a crises the American people should all come together against. That is why President Biden launched and continues to act on the first ever national strategy to fight Antisemitism in American history," Bates said.

Columbus Police said in a statement they responded around 1:15 p.m. to a group of individuals dressed in all black and armed with firearms holding Nazi Swastika signs. The officers were told the group may have been in a physical altercation with civilians in the area.

When police arrived on scene, the group left the area without incident. Police later stopped the van the group left in a short distance away to investigate the potential assault that may have taken place.

Police said many of the people inside the van were detained, but it was later determined that an assault didn't happen and all of the individuals were released. It is not clear where the marchers were from.

Columbus police didn't make any arrests.

CPD issued another statement Monday that said they are still investigating the incident and asked residents for any evidence they may have. The statement said officers immediately responded and initiated an investigation, but during the initial investigation, available evidence did not support the filing of criminal charges

One piece of evidence CPD received was a video of the neo-Nazi marchers pepper-spraying other people.

“The Constitution protects First Amendment activity, no matter how hateful,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a statement. “We are bound by the law in enforcement of such activity. No one in our community should experience intimidation or harassment. We will continue to strive to make Columbus a city where all residents feel welcome and safe.”

Cincinnati's American Jewish Committee Regional Director Justin Kirschner told WOSU hate groups are feeling more emboldened because of political polarization and extremist rhetoric becoming mainstream. HE calls the Columbus march a "vile display of hatred" which is another example of the bigotry being witnessed across the country.

"They definitely are wearing masks and we can often question their intention, but they're out there in the busiest districts of our communities waving swastikas and shouting racist and. Just incredibly disturbing messages," Kirschner said

Kirschner said the current turbulent political and social environment around the world is contributing to this. He said a rise in antirentism has been reported since even before the attack on Israel on October, 7 2023.

Kirschner said communities need to come together to fight hate like this.

"This hate often starts with the Jews, but it never ends there," Kirschner said.