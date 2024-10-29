Archdiocese of Cincinnati says it is discontinuing parishes' partnerships with Girl Scouts

Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr says he's ending the Archdiocese's relationship with the Girl Scouts. In a letter to local Catholics, Schnurr says he's instructing parishes to discontinue partnerships with the scouting organization.

The reason, he writes, is the Girl Scouts' stance on "sexual and gender ideology," calling it "an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality."

"Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts — including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God," he writes. "The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful."

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati reports having more than 450,000 Catholics across 19 counties, and the fifth largest Catholic school system by enrollment at over 40,000 students.

All troops based in local Catholic churches are being directed to switch to American Heritage Girls, disband, or find somewhere else to meet by the end of 2025.

RELATED: Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati says

In a statement, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio says it's deeply disappointed by the decision but it will continue to work with all girls.

"Our focus now is to support our Girl Scouts and dedicated volunteers of the Catholic faith in finding ways to continue their Girl Scout experience — including the ways in which Girl Scouts learn about and explore their faith traditions."

The organization notes Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — which serves more than 28,000 girls and nearly 11,000 adult volunteers in 32 counties in western Ohio and southeastern Indiana — is a secular group that welcomes girls of all faiths.

"We will be working with our volunteer leaders and other community members to ensure Girl Scouts continues to offer the wide range of activities, from outdoor experiences to STEM to life skills to entrepreneurship, that allows each girl to grow in courage, confidence, and character and make the world a better place," the statement concludes.

Schnur's letter and the statement from the Scouts indicate the two have been in discussion about the partnership for two years.

