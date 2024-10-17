Cleveland Guardians win thrilling, pivotal ALCS Game 3

The Guardians took the field Thursday afternoon for their first home game of the American League Championship Series. They dug deep, taking the Yankees to extra innings and coming out on top, 7-5, after a late walk-off home run from David Fry.

After losing the first two games in New York, the Guardians and their fans came into game 3 desperately hoping to avoid a 3-0 series hole.

Al Cowger was at the game and was one of many who were cautiously optimistic but somewhat still in shock from the first two games.

“It’s more tension than excitement this year… it’s vitally important, we lost the first two in New York, if we don’t win this one, we might as well plan for next year,” said Cowger.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Al Cowger was all smiles before the game, but his happiness masked an inner turmoil over the outcome of the game.

The Yankees had kept the Guardians on their heels through the first two games with a combination of heavy bats and tight pitching. Cleveland's lack of depth at the starting pitching position had been a problem, and their powerful bullpen had not had quite enough to tame the Yankee sluggers.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed, it’s Cleveland, you have to stay optimistic,” said Cowger.

Mike Ellis came to the game also stressing the importance of a win but more bullish on the Guardians’ odds.

“I’m pumped, first home game of the ALCS since 2016? I’m goin’. Ten of ten, they have to win this,” said Ellis

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Mike Ellis was all optimism on the day and the rest of the Guardians postseason.

John Distel came to the game with his wife April.

“They need to get hits, they got runners on base. I don’t feel like they’re outmatched, they just gotta get hits,” said Distel.

With Guardians ace Matthew Boyd on the mound to start the game, the energy in the stadium was tense but positive.

“If they get this game it puts them in a great spot with two more games in Cleveland,” said Distel.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media John and April Distel were eager for a Guardians win but worried about their penchant for leaving runners on base.

The first challenge of the game came immediately as the Yankees first batter was walked, setting up the Yankees’ one-two-three combination of superstars, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who were batting second third and fourth, respectively.

Lane Thomas, the hero of the American League Division Series against the Tigers, made a highlight-reel catch to run down a Juan Soto hit in the first inning that looked like it could spark a scoring run. Boyd then struck out Judge, walked Stanton and struck out third baseman Jazz Chisholm to get the Guardians out of the inning with no runs scored and leaving two Yankees stranded on base.



Brayan Rocchio, who has hit safely in all eight postseason games, got the Guardians started in the bottom of the third inning with a pop-up to right field that got him on first. Kyle Manzardo then lit up the crowd with a 394-foot home run that put the Guardians ahead, 2-1.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Brayan Rocchio continued his strong play on both sides of the ball, getting a hit here to keep his postseason streak of hitting safely in all games alive.

Delores Simpson has been volunteering at Guardians games for 24 years. She knows a thing or two about big games.

“It’s very important, we need it. Cleveland is on the map and we want to keep us on the map,” said Simpson, “and we’ve got die-hard Guardians fans. You know? They deserve it. They’ve come out all year long so they definitely deserve a win."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Delores Simpson has seen a lot of big games over 24 years volunteering at Cleveland baseball games. She immediately called her brothers in Toledo and Warrensville Heights when Kyle Manzardo's two-run home run put the Guardians ahead.

José Ramírez sparked the Guardians offense again in the bottom of the fifth with his ninth career post-season double, tying the franchise record held by Sandy Alomar. But the Guardians once again left runners on base at the end of the inning.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media José Ramírez was left on third base after tying the Guardians record for postseason doubles.

As opposed to the first two games of the ALCS, the Guardians' starting pitcher hung in there. Matthew Boyd made it through five full innings and allowed only two hits.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Matthew Boyd had the most successful outing by a Guardians starting pitcher thus far this postseason.

In the bottom of the sixth, Andrés Giménez hit an RBI single to left field, bringing home Lane Thomas to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the 8th inning, with two outs and a runner on first base, the Guardians sent closer Emmanuel Clase to the mound.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Emmanuel Clase, the Guardians ace closer, came on to wrap up the game with a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

But Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a sharp line drive home run to right field to tie up the game, putting the Guardians victory in doubt. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a homer, giving the Yankees the lead.

Joe Carlone, a Cleveland fan who says he comes to a lot of postseason games, still held out hope out for the Guardians at that point.

"We got momentum going into tomorrow. They win tomorrow for sure, game 5 is the big game. That's what we don't know. Game five is going to be the big deciding factor."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Joe Carlone thinks this is one of the best Guardians teams yet and was high on the team's chances in the upcoming game four.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Yankees added another run to go up 5-3 after a bizarre run-down ending with José Ramírez dropping the ball for an error.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Guardians fans got the miracle they were hoping for. Lane Thomas hit a double, followed by Jhonkensy Noel's two-run home run, sending the crowd into a frenzy and the game into extra innings.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Jhonkensy Noel mans right field after pinch hitting for Daniel Schneemann in the bottom of the ninth inning and hitting a game-tying two-run blast.

Disappointed fans who had begun to stream out of Progressive Field reversed course, rushing back to their seats to witness the unfolding drama.

In the bottom of the tenth, David Fry hit a walk-off two-run home run that sent Guardians fans over the edge.

Fans like Joe Carlone were ecstatic.

"The front office and everything they do, being the best organization in baseball, year after year, with the payroll that we have? I mean, this is awesome. This is baseball at its finest," said Carlone.

Thursday's victory puts the Guardians on the board, down 2-1 now in the best of seven series. Games four and five are in Cleveland.