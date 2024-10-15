© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Department of Justice to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County

Ideastream Public Media | By Abigail Bottar
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT
A Harris Walz sign that says, "For America, for the future," is displayed in a yard. Behind it is a sign for Sherrod Brown.
Abigail Bottar
/
Ideastream Public Media
Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski has received backlash for a Facebook post that asks residents to write down the addresses of people who have signs supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in their yards, like this yard in Kent pictured on Sep. 16, 2024.

The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County during early voting and on Election Day, according to a press release.

The move comes after complaints of voter intimidation related to a Facebook post made by Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski in September. The now deleted post on his public Facebook page calls on residents to write down the addresses of people supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, so they can send immigrants to their homes. Zuchowski also referred to immigrants as locusts in the post. Portage County is 86% white, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

A screenshot of a post on Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowksi's Facebook. The post reads, "When people ask me ... 'What's gonna happen if the flip-flopping, laughing hyena wins? I say ... 'Write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! So ... when the illegal human "locust" (which she supports!) need places to live ... We'll already have the addresses of the their new families ... who supported their arrival!'" Attached are two pictures from TV news outlets covering immigration issues.
Facebook
Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about immigration has received immense backlash.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Portage County Board of Elections both received complaints of voter intimidation related to the post.

The DOJ enforces federal voting laws and regularly deploys staff to monitor elections in communities across the country, according to a press release.

"Voters in Portage County have raised concerns about intimidation resulting from the surveillance and the collection of personal information regarding voters, as well as threats concerning the electoral process," the press release states.

However, in a statement from the Portage County Sheriff's Office, a spokesperson said monitoring of polls by the DOJ is not unique to Portage County and is a normal practice by the DOJ.

Attempted or actual intimidation and threats or coercion related to voting is prohibited by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

"The Portage County Board of Elections is committed to providing free, fair and transparent elections," a statement from the board states. "We welcome the Department of Justice to observe our election process."

Zuchowski defended his original post in September, writing that he has the right to freedom of speech. However, residents have argued that his comments on Facebook infringe on their freedom of speech to put political signs in their yard or otherwise display their political affiliation.

"I'm grateful that the Department of Justice will be present and observing, especially since the state officials charged with investigating this have done nothing and have not responded," Portage County Democratic Party Chair Denise Smith said.

Portage County GOP Chair Amanda Suffecool also welcomed the DOJ in a statement.

"It is our understanding that no one, to date, has been charged with any criminal offense regarding voter intimidation," she said. "The vague accusations made by people who are trying to influence the election is unfortunate. We as the Republican Party look forward to another fair election in Portage County."

Zuchowski is up for reelection in November. He's facing Democrat Jon Barber, whose political signs were a hot commodity in the days after Zuchowski's Facebook post, according to the Portage County Democratic Party.

The Portage County NAACP has encouraged voters who have concerns about voter intimidation to not vote alone.

Updated: October 15, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
This story has been updated to include comments from the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Portage County GOP.
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar covers Akron, Canton, Kent and the surrounding areas for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Abigail Bottar