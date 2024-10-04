Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

The Argentine power duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso breathe authenticity. They each came up in their own right in an urban scene buzzing with energy, ideas and true ingenuity.

Argentina is a country notorious for unabashed expression. The country has been rocked by some of the most notable music moments in Latin America, from the inception rock en español, to waves of extreme censorship on artistic expression. Contemporary artists take nothing for granted when it comes to showing up just as they are, and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso are two of the most exciting artists doing so.

While heavily dependent on electronic sounds, they came to play at the Tiny Desk with an arrangement that whipped their typical beats into stirring drum taps and horn harmonies. Everything they touch turns to creative gold, spinning tracks with a unique silliness and magnetism. Their Tiny Desk is just another stop on the duo’s rise.

SET LIST

“DUMBAI”

“EL ÚNICO”

“Mi Deseo”/”BAD BITCH”

“BABY GANGSTA”

“LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE”

MUSICIANS

Ca7riel: lead vocals, guitar, vocal arrangements

Paco Amoroso: lead vocals

Anita B Queen: vocals, sampler

Javier Burín: keys, band arrangements

Felipe Brandy: bass, band arrangements

Eduardo Giardina: drums, band arrangements

Marcos Lopez: percussion

Trey Sorrells: saxophone

Nic Brogdon: trombone

Archie Avantgarde: trumpet

NINA J: vocals

Daniela B. Mantecon: vocals

Coastcity: musical direction, brass arrangements, vocal arrangements

Cardinal Sur: musical direction, band arrangements, brass arrangements

Joaquin Guevara: brass arrangements

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez, Elizabeth Gillis

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Courtney Theophin

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Kara Frame

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR