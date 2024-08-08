Drug bust on I-70 in Madison County believed to be one of the largest in Ohio history

Last week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on I-70 in Madison County.

It’s believed to be one of the largest drug seizers ever made in the state, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities found 300 pounds of meth, almost 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana when they stopped a commercial vehicle on Saturday. The drugs have a street value of about $14.6 million.

For comparison, the state’s major drug task forces found about 350 pounds of meth in total last year.

On Tuesday, law enforcement stopped another commercial vehicle on I-70 in Clark County. During that stop, officers found more than $930,000 believed to have been generated from drug trafficking, officials say.

Authorities have not released information on any arrests related to the drug bust.