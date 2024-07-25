Akron Police must create new procedures for policing peaceful protests after tear gas lawsuit

Akron must develop new procedures for how police deal with peaceful protests, as part of a settlement announced Thursday.

The city will hire an expert to create the new policies and solicit public input, according to the agreement with the Akron Bail Fund.

“The Akron Bail Fund has reached a settlement with the City of Akron that will reform how Akron police treat political protesters,” according to a Thursday news release.

The activist group sued the city in 2023 after Akron police officers used tear gas on dozens of people protesting a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker.

Police said they deployed chemical agents after protesters threw water bottles at them,but Ideastream Public Media video shows the opposite.

The new policies must limit police using force on protestors, including lethal weapons, according to the agreement. The procedures must also require police officers to record their response.

“The City must implement new policies that limit police use of force, ban police from punishing free speech, require police to record their own activities, and prohibit police from cooperating with other jurisdictions as a way to avoid accountability,” officials wrote in the news release.

City officials must hold at least one community forum on the new policies and accept feedback on a draft of the procedures during a public comment period, according to the agreement. Police must also be trained on the new procedure before it takes effect.

City officials have also agreed to pay $30,000 to cover the plaintiffs’ attorney fees.

The new policy must be in place by April 2025.

“As we reflect on the recent anniversary of the police murder of Jayland Walker and the state suppression of community dissent that followed – our clients’ message is the same as it was then: Justice for Jayland,” officials said in the release.

The city has been under an injunction prohibiting non-lethal force against nonviolent protestors, which a court issued in the days following the April 2023 protest. That injunction will continue until the new policies are enacted, according to the press release.