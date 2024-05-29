Akron to unveil landmark commemorating abolitionist Sojourner Truth

Akron officials will unveil a new landmark commemorating a well-known Sojourner Truth speech Wednesday — 173 years since Truth gave the address at the Ohio Women’s Convention in Akron.

Officials will dedicate the Sojourner Truth Legacy Plaza and Statue at United Way of Summit & Medina’s offices on North High Street. The plaza is adjacent to the former site of Old Stone Church, where she gave her famous “Ain’t I A Woman?” speech on May 29, 1851, according to a news release from the Summit & Medina United Way.

“The dedication event is the culmination of five years of the committee’s grassroots fundraising — from the first dollar to nearly $1 million — as well as planning and educating the community about Sojourner Truth’s life and her historic Akron speech,” Towanda Mullins, chair of the Sojourner Truth Project, said in the release.

Truth, who was born Isabelle Baumfree and changed her name later in life, was an abolitionist and women’s rights activist, according to the National Park Service. She was enslaved in New York until adulthood. Her famous speech at the women’s rights convention in Akron challenged stereotypical gender and race roles at the time.

Although the speech is known as the “Ain’t I A Woman?” speech, some historians don’t believe she said those exact words.

Frances Dana Barker Gage, an abolitionist and suffragette, published text of the speech in 1863. Gage's version includes the famous phrase. "Another version was published a month after the speech was given in the Anti-Slavery Bugle by Rev. Marius Robinson. In Robinson's version, the phrase 'Ain't I a woman' is not present," according to NPS.

Members of the committee that developed the project hope the statue and plaza will inspire Akronites in the years to come, Mullins said.

“We are bringing Truth’s message of women’s rights and the rights of all people into the public sphere at a time when these rights are being marginalized. I am confident the plaza will become a sacred space for reflection and understanding,” Mullins said.

The idea for the plaza came out of a previous project convened by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro in 2018, according to the release, “with the goal of identifying a single project to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020.” The goal then shifted to memorializing Truth and her famous Akron speech.

Summit Metro Parks landscape architect Dion Harris designed the plaza. The life-size sculpture of Truth was sculpted by Woodrow Nash, an Akron native.

The event will feature speakers, choral performances and food trucks. Remarks will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 37 N. High Street.