OSU confirms 36 arrested at Thursday evening protest, most unaffiliated with university

Ohio State University confirmed 36 people were arrested at Thursday evening's protest on the South Oval, but have not disclosed the identities of those who were detained.

OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement that of the three dozen people arrested, 20 were not affiliated with the university and 16 were students. Johnson did not disclose any identities or charges, but OSU police told protestors multiple times during the evening they would be arrested and charged with criminal trespassing if they did not disperse.

Police began arresting people from the crowd of over 600 just after 10 p.m. The protestors were calling on the university to end funding to companies that support Israel as the Middle-Eastern state wages war against Hamas in Gaza.

Protestors set up a ring in the South Oval and began putting up tents in the middle. Johnson told reporters earlier in the day that camping is explicitly not allowed under OSU's "space rules."

OSU-Protest.mp4

Despite this rule, the protest went on for hours. Police threatened arrest "within 15 minutes" over a loudspeaker multiple times during the evening. But police ultimately did not act until around 10 p.m.

Police walled off one side of the protestors' ring and began slowly pulling out single protestors and arresting them with four or five officers each. The protestors were hauled off to two Franklin County Sheriff's buses and brought to jail.

Earlier in the day, police arrested three people after a group tried setting up an encampment on the South Oval.

The encampments mimicked other demonstrations around the country at campuses including Columbia University and the University of Texas at Austin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.