Ohio BCI investigating after Canton man dies during arrest

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a Canton man who died after being arrested.

Frank Tyson died after fleeing from a crash on the east side of Canton on April 18, according to a release from Canton police. Officers located Tyson at an AMVETS building on Sherrick Road around 8:30 p.m. where they say he resisted and struggled during the arrest.

Body camera footage obtained by Ideastream Public Media Thursday shows Tyson lying motionless on the ground for seven minutes before officers begin administering CPR. Paramedics eventually transported him to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch responded to the accident call and have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Canton police.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathy to those close to Mr. Tyson," Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a statement. "Based on experience, I am confident that BCI will conduct a very thorough review. Out of respect for the independence of that investigation, I am limited in my ability to comment further."

An investigator from the Stark County Coroner's Office said the results of an autopsy performed on Monday are expected in six-to-eight weeks. He said the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is handling that.

Canton Mayor William Sherer II also released a statement expressing condolences.

“I sat down with members of the Tyson family to not only allow them to see what is now being released to the public, but to give them my condolences in person,” Sherer said in the statement. “As we make it through this challenging time, my goal is to be as transparent with this community as possible.”

Bodycam footage shows police entered the AMVETS building at 8:27 p.m. As they enter, a woman is heard saying “Please get him out of here.” As officers approached Tyson, he began yelling, “Get the sheriff” and “you’re going to kill me.”

Tyson repeats that as officers struggle to pin him to the ground. As officers eventually get him on the ground and handcuff him, one officer has his knee pressed on Tyson’s back.

Tyson repeatedly yelled “I can’t breathe” and officers told him to “calm down” and “stop fighting.”

After officers handcuffed him, Tyson lay on the ground motionless for seven minutes before officers begin checking for a pulse.

“Can you tell the medics to step it up? He’s unresponsive,” one of the officers says.

An officer administers CPR for 10 minutes before paramedics arrive and take Tyson out on a stretcher.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

