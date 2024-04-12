'This experience has been traumatizing.' Family of 15-year-old teen shot by Akron police speaks out

The family of the teenager shot by an Akron police officer in early April spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the shooting, calling for the officer to be held accountable.

The aftermath has been “traumatizing” for Tavion Koonce-Williams and his family, said his mother, Angel Williams.

“[The] Akron Police Department needs to be held accountable for the excessive force that [they] use on our Black babies,” Williams said. "It won't just be my child. It’ll be yours next. And it won't stop. It won't stop until we make it stop.”

Koonce-Williams was shot in the hand by Akron police officer Ryan Westlake April 1.

His parents and the family’s attorney, Imokhai Okolo, spoke during a press conference held in Akron Friday morning.

“I am grateful to God that my son is still alive, but I am deeply hurt by the trauma that this has caused that will forever affect his life,” James Koonce, the teen’s father, said.

Koonce-Williams was at the briefing but did not speak.

The bodycam footage shows Westlake arrive at Newton Street and Tonawanda Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., responding to a call that someone was pointing a gun at homes. Westlake fired a shot immediately after asking to see the juvenile's hands and before getting all the way out of his patrol car.

A gun, which police now say was a replica, can be seen lying on the grass between Westlake and the teen.

“Tavion was being a kid. He was being a kid walking down the street with a toy, going to his grandmother’s house,” Okolo, his attorney, said during the Friday briefing. “But unfortunately for Tavion, Tavion can't be a Black kid walking down the street with a toy because someone called and said, ‘Oh, he's pointing it around.’”

Koonce-Williams was shot with his hands in the air, Okolo said. Akron’s police union said in a statement “the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband” and Westlake “made a split-second life or death decision.”

Okolo read a list of demands, including calling for Westlake to be terminated, and repeatedly asked why he was allowed to work for the department.

Westlake was fired from the department in 2021 after several violations, including brandishing his gun in front of his girlfriend while intoxicated, but was reinstated the next day, according to his personnel file.

“How can you have a letter go out that says you're unfit to be a member of the Akron Police Department and that very next day you're reinstated? It makes absolutely no sense,” Okolo said. “This city understands that we have a pattern and practice of black people, black boys and girls being traumatized and being terrorized by this Akron Police Department, and they need to do something.”

The family is also calling for an investigation into the department’s patterns and practices, Okolo said. Okolo plans to eventually sue the city over the incident, he added.

“Unfortunately, in this country, the only way that this family can affirmatively reach justice is a civil lawsuit,” Okolo said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Westlake is on paid administrative leave.