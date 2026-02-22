Earthquake near Hillsboro on Sunday felt in the Miami Valley

This winter has been an active one with record snowfall, tornado warnings and now an earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a light earthquake occurred Sunday morning near Hillsboro, Ohio. It had a magnitude of 2.5 and its intensity is a level 4 on a scale of 1 to 10.

The center of the quake was just over 2 miles southwest of Hillsboro, and it originated 4 miles beneath the surface.

The USGS received reports of shaking from as far west of the epicenter as Centerville, Trotwood and Middletown. Other areas that felt the quake include Wilmington, and Newport, Kentucky.

Quakes of this magnitude usually don’t cause damage, and none has been reported so far.