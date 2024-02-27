Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp headline the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival

An already very busy summer concert season just got a whole lot better with the announcement of the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival. Willie Nelson & family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp will be joined with special appearances by Billy Strings, Celisse, Southern Avenue and Brittney Spencer. Plant & Krauss will join for the first part of the tour and Mellencamp on the second. Dylan will join the tour for all of the shows.

The Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016, in Scranton, Pa., just a couple hours north of where we produce World Cafe in Philladelphia. While Dylan played a couple of Outlaw fests in 2017, this is the first time he'll be on the entire tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1. Check out the dates and locations below:

2024 Outlaw Music Festival tour dates:

June 21: Alpharetta, Ga.

Alpharetta, Ga. June 22: Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C. June 23: Raleigh, N.C

Raleigh, N.C June 26: Virginia Beach, Va.

Virginia Beach, Va. June 28: Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse, N.Y. June 29: Wantagh, N.Y.

Wantagh, N.Y. June 30: Holmdel, N.J.

Holmdel, N.J. July 2: Mansfield, Mass.

Mansfield, Mass. July 6: Bethel, N.Y.

Bethel, N.Y. July 7: Hershey, Pa.

Hershey, Pa. July 29: Chula Vista, Calif.

Chula Vista, Calif. July 31: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Aug. 3: Mountain View, Calif.

Mountain View, Calif. Aug. 4: Wheatland, Calif.

Wheatland, Calif. Aug. 7: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Aug. 8: Spokane, Wash.

Spokane, Wash. Aug. 10: George, Wash.

George, Wash. Sept. 6: Somerset, Wis.

Somerset, Wis. Sept. 7: Tinley Park, Ill.

Tinley Park, Ill. Sept. 8: St. Louis, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo. Sept. 11: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Sept. 12: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio Sept. 14: Burgettstown, Pa.

Burgettstown, Pa. Sept. 15: Clarkston, Mich.

Clarkston, Mich. Sept. 17: Buffalo, N.Y.



For more on each show's lineups, go here.

