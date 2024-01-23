© 2024 WYSO
Ohio pastor found guilty for actions during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:16 PM EST
WIlliam Dunfee, a pastor from Frazeysburg, Ohio, speaks on a bullhorn at the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Department of Justice
WIlliam Dunfee, a pastor from Frazeysburg, Ohio, speaks on a bullhorn at the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

An Ohio pastor was found guilty of several felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that happened at the U.S. Capitol.

William Dunfee, 57, was found guilty Monday in U.S. District Court on two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge for obstructing an official proceeding or aiding and abetting a civil disorder and for entering restricted grounds. Dunfee is one of over 1,000 people and 64 Ohioans charged for taking part in the riot.

U.S. attorneys said Dunfee, of Frazeysburg in Muskingum County, pushed barricades against Capitol police during the riot.

Dunfee never entered the Capitol, but did linger outside while hundreds of Donald Trump's supporters entered in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election.

Attorneys said Dunfee riled up the crowds with a bullhorn telling people the election was stolen and people should rise up.

Prosecutors say Dunfee encouraged his congregants on social media to go to D.C. to give the government and other groups a reason to fear them.

Dunfee is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
