Ohio State announces battery cell research center in partnership with Honda, Schaeffler

The Ohio State University will create a battery cell research and development center slated to open in April 2025, the university announced Monday.

The university is set to renovate a 25,000-square-foot facility in the innovation district for the research, production and education space. The lab is expected to accelerate domestic development of battery cell materials and manufacturing technologies, while also providing an experiential learning environment for the battery technology workforce.

OSU said $22 million has been committed to the center so far. Honda is the main partner of the project and will provide $15 million.

“Honda is committed to an electrified future for our automobiles, motorcycles and power products worldwide," said Bob Nelson, Executive Vice President of American Honda Motor Co., Inc, in a statement.

Nelson said the facility will be a “great resource” to train the next-generation workforce in advanced manufacturing technologies.

A 4,000-square foot dry room necessary for assembly of battery cells will be supported by $4.5 million in federal funding through the National Institute of Standards and Technology Extramural Construction program.

Another partner on the project is automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer Shaeffler, which is developing solid-state battery technology to support the automotive industry.

“Our strategic partnership with The Ohio State University provides a hands-on and collaborative approach with the goal of providing industry-leading and scalable solutions that will position Ohio at the center of battery technology," said Jeff Hemphill, Chief Technology Officer of Schaeffler Americas, in a statement.

“We have more reach and impact when we work with our partners at the local, state and federal levels and we join industry-leading partners like Honda and Schaeffler,” said Ohio State Acting President Peter Mohler.

The project is also supported by the state of Ohio and JobsOhio.