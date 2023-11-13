The UN is investigating whether war crimes have been committed by Israel and by Hamas.

“ It doesn’t matter whether you have a just cause, whether the war overall is legal,” Janina Dill says. “It doesn’t matter who’s worse, who started the war, the laws of war are the same for everybody.”

But what exactly qualifies as a war crime, genocide, or crime against humanity? And why are they so hard to prove – and to prevent?

“ It’s a pact with the devil, the law permits some morally problematic action in order to prevent even worse morally problematic actions, to put it kind of bluntly,” Dill adds.

Israel, Hamas and the laws of war: A primer.

Janina Dill, chair in global security at Oxford University’s School of Government. Co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law, and Armed Conflict.

Michael Bryant, professor of history and legal studies at Bryant University. Vice president of the Bornstein Holocaust Education Center. Author of“A World History of War Crimes: From Antiquity to the Present.”

Ben Ferencz, former chief prosecutor in the Nuremberg Trials.

Motti Inbari, religious scholar at UNC Pembroke.

