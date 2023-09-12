© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbus Goodwill facility will be a hub to train for broadband building jobs in Ohio

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published September 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine (center, red tie) joins Goodwill Columbus CEO Ryan Burgess (blue tie) and Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus), Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) and Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus) in holding and cutting a long blue ribbon in front of a Goodwill job training facility on Columbus' east side.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine (center, red tie) joins Goodwill Columbus CEO Ryan Burgess (blue tie) and Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus), Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) and Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus) in cutting the ribbon to open Goodwill's newest job training facility on Columbus' east side. The operation will offer free training for jobs needed to build a broadband network throughout Ohio.

It’s estimated that 32,000 jobs will be needed to build out a broadband network throughout Ohio. And to get to that goal, the state is partnering with a business best known for its thrift stores.

Goodwill Columbus cut the ribbon on its new job training center Monday, where free, broadband-related job training will be offered, thanks to $800,000 in funding from the new state budget.

Another $7,000 is available to people with disabilities for college, job training or credentialing programs, said Kevin Miller, director of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

“So individuals who maybe are on individualized education plans coming out of high school, who are who are thinking about, ‘Is it college, is it something in a career tech program?’ - this would be a perfect partnership," Miller said.

The Broadband Infrastructure Training Program will teach the basics of broadband, electrical and fiber connections, but the Goodwill facility will also offer courses in IT, healthcare, hospitality and commercial driving.

“We think that this is a good incubator to try to get more and more individuals really just some confidence that we can help smooth that out, be able to help with tuition assistance and also help them with their programmatic needs as well," Miller said.

The project is touted as a bipartisan effort. It's in the district of state Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus). She points out that while 77.1% of her constituents are in the workforce compared to 77.9% statewide, they make an average of only $41,000 a year compared to the statewide average of $56,000. Workforce development, Humphrey said, can help bridge that gap.

Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614-578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Karen Kasler