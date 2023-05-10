© 2023 WYSO
30A Songwriters Sessions: Amanda Anne Platt

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Will Loftus
Published May 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT

There are introverts and there are extroverts. However, even if you identify as one of those, the truth is you're probably a bit of both. North Carolina songwriter Amanda Anne Platt explores both sides of that spectrum on her latest album, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.

What she calls "high energy, outgoing, excited creativeness" inspired one side of the album — the "Devil" side — and the "Deep Blue Sea" side is softer and more introspective.

In this session, you'll hear her perform songs from both sides of that album with her band, The Honeycutters, in this mini-concert recorded in January by WMOT at the 30A Songwriters Festival, one of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. that takes place along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida.

