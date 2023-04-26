Akron police oversight board preparing to review internal investigation into Jayland Walker shooting

In its first meeting since a grand jury declined to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker last year, Akron’s new civilian police oversight board continued to work on the panel’s internal logistics.

The nine-member board will be tasked with reviewing the police department’s ongoing investigation into whether the eight officers violated any internal policies in the shooting.

That investigation could take a couple of months, board chair Kemp Boyd said.

“We’re preparing ourselves now, as, building our own infrastructure so we’re ready to do those type of things,” Boyd said.

When the investigation is completed, the findings will first go to the city’s police auditor, Phil Young, to review, Boyd added.

Young will then present a report to the board. Members will review the report and potentially recommend policy changes to the department, Boyd said.

The board voted Wednesday to create four subcommittees focused on the board’s rules, budget and finance, human resources responsibilities and community engagement.

“These subcommittees are going to give us a little more efficiency and flexibility,” Boyd said.

The board’s governance committee, which will focus on interpreting and adhering to its internal rules and policies, will be chaired by Robert Gippin.

The human resources committee, chaired by Beverly Richards, will focus on hiring and setting job descriptions for a forthcoming deputy police auditor and administrative assistant.

Brandyn Costa will chair the board’s budget and finance committee and Diane Lewis was confirmed as chair for the community engagement committee.

Akron residents will eventually be able to join the subcommittees and provide input, Costa added.

“The more public involvement, input and expertise that we bring to this table, the greater confidence and sense of broad understanding that we’re going to be able to garner in the community,” Costa said. “It’s nine of us, and I think that, while we all have diverse backgrounds, we are not the ‘understanders’ and the knowers and the truth of everything.”

Walker's death ignited calls for the board, and the Akron community was heavily involved in its creation. Residents gathered thousands of signatures to put Issue 10, a charter amendment that created the board, on the November election ballot, which was approved by 62% of voters.

On Wednesday, the board also voted to confirm Caitlin Castle as the board’s interim secretary. Castle will handle taking meeting minutes until the administrative assistant role is filled.

The auditor’s current administrative assistant, Cody Merriman, is stepping down May 12.

The board also voted to create a public comment period in its meetings. Two residents spoke during the public comment section, both criticizing police officers’ response to recent protests in the city.

The board will convene every Wednesday at city hall at 6 p.m. The public will also be notified of subcommittee meetings.