Ohio voting law have changed. Here's what you need to know for the 2023 primary

Ohio voters are facing a number of changes in how and when they can vote in this year's primary as a result of new requirements Governor Mike DeWine signed law at the beginning of the year, and election officials are continuing to work to ensure that voters are up-to-speed on the changes. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spent time in a Facebook Live news conference Tuesday reviewing the changes.

The most immediate of the changes is the deadline for mail-in ballot. The application can be printed at home, but must be taken to the board of elections by 8:30 Tuesday evening.

“We’re taking the former deadline of the Saturday before the election and moved it to the Tuesday before. One week before election day,” Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Executive Director Tony Perlatti said.

After receiving the mail-in ballot, it must be returned and postmarked by May 1, the day before primary, in order for it to be counted. The ballot must also be received by the board of elections by the fourth day after the election, rather than the 10th day as was the law prior to this year.

One of the biggest changes affects early-in person voting which ends on Sunday. Early in-person voting on the day before primary day has been eliminated. Meanwhile, the board has extended hours for in-person voting this week to make up for the lost day of early voting.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections / Cuyahoga County Board of Elections This week's early in-person voting schedule.

“We are always committed to making sure this process is inclusive, accessible, easy, accurate and done with integrity,” Perlatti said.

The state has also changed requirements when it comes to the ID voters need to present.

Utility bills, bank statements, government checks, government documents, paychecks and concealed carry permit are no longer accepted.

Voters can provide an Ohio driver license, an Ohio state ID card, a US passport or passport card or a military ID as acceptable forms of identification. State-issued IDs must not be expired.

“As always, every time you have the opportunity to vote in an election, you need to exercise this important right. Every election is equally important,” Perlatti said.

Perlatti advises all voters to check their polling locations – which changes from time to time – and to review sample ballots ahead of time which can be found on the board of elections website.

About a quarter of Cuyahoga County residents have ballot items to consider on the May ballot. In Canton, residents are choosing the Democrat and Republican who will face off for mayor in the general election in November. And in Akron, there are seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for mayor. With no Republicans on the ballot, the winner of the Democratic primary will likely by the city's next mayor.