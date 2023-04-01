Families enjoy Chesterland church's drag story hour, protestors stay away

After weeks of harassment and an arson attempt, the Community Church of Chesterland’s drag story hour went on Saturday afternoon without any issues of violence or protest outside.

“To have today go off basically flawlessly is not only a huge relief, but it just makes me happy for the potential for the future,” said the church’s Rev. Jess Peacock. “That hate attempted to shut us down, violence attempted to shut us down. We persevered, and at the end of the day love won.”

Four drag performers read books to a small group of children, told jokes and played games like “Simon Says” with parents and other adults watching along. It was no different than what might happen in a kindergarten classroom.

“We had adults dancing. We had kids dancing. We had just a wonderful time. I thought the show was exactly what we thought it would be, which was a fun time for kids and families,” Peacock said.

Jennifer Wilcox from Highland Heights brought her two kids Silas, 10, and Luna, 4, to the drag storytelling event. Both Silas and Luna said they had a lot of fun.

“I like bringing them to events like this to give them exposure so they grow up to be awesome little human adults,” Wilcox said. “So we turn out loving, accepting grownups, and they do the same for their kids and so on and so on.”

Wilcox said she would support her kids growing up to become drag performers, but she said introducing kids to drag doesn’t automatically make them want to become drag performers.

“My dad dragged me to a whole bunch of baseball games and football games as I kid. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a football player. And, if they do want to grow up and do drag... they’re going to be loved and accepted no matter what they choose,” Wilcox said.

Miles Davis Matthews attended the church event and the drag brunch at Element 41 in Chardon earlier in the day, which was hosted in partnership with the Community Church of Chesterland. Matthews’ partner performed at both events.

“A great show once again. It’s always nice to see the people come together and experience love and appreciate the diversity,” Matthews said.

The church has received bigoted and threatening messages since announcing information about its drag events. A man was arrested Friday in connection to the arson attempt at the church last weekend.

Ideastream Public Media received an email Saturday with hateful language suggesting a bomb threat at the restaurant and the church. Geauga County officials are investigating.

Organizers and local police anticipated protest of the event, which the drag brunch experienced in Chardon earlier in the day.

The church had extensive security measures including metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs. Several members of law enforcement surrounded the church and its long walls of temporary fencing.

“I can’t answer why they didn’t show up, but I’m grateful they didn’t. Personally, I’m hoping some folks did a little introspection and said, ‘You know what. I don’t like drag, but it’s not up to me to tell other people what to do,’” Peacock said.

Peacock also said the church is already considering planning more drag events.

As the event concluded, drag queen storyteller Veranda L’Ni thanked the crowd of more than 100 people and said, “This is what we do. This is who we are. And we’re going to keep doing it.”

A standing ovation followed.