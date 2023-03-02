Northeast Ohio SNAP recipients have options after emergency benefits end

The additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that many families relied on during the pandemic have ceased as of March 1.

The program was greatly expanded during the pandemic as many people lost their jobs and needed extra assistance.

Food banks are concerned this expiration may cause food insecurity for more families. Below, find food banks for counties across Northeast Ohio, along with contact information for those who may need it.



Resources by county

Ashland

Ashland County Food Bank

419-281-6061

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Food Bank

440-437-6311

Carroll

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-627-2571

Columbiana

Mahoning Valley Second Harvest

330-792-5522

Cuyahoga

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

216-738-2067

Find a food resource in Cuyahoga

Erie

Second Harvest Food Bank

440-960-2265

Locate food pantries in Erie

Geauga

Geauga County Hunger Task Force

440-285-2261

Holmes

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-674-1111

Huron

Second Harvest Food Bank

440-960-2265

Locate food pantries in Huron

Lake

United Way of Lake County

440-352-3309

Lorain

Second Harvest Food Bank

440-960-2265

Find a food bank in Lorain

Mahoning

Mahoning Valley Second Harvest

330-792-5522

Medina

Feeding Medina County

330-421-4816

Portage

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-297-3750

Richland

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

216-738-2067

Find a food resource in Richland

Stark

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-452-4661

Summit

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 844-640-6446

Tuscarawas

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-339-7791

Wayne

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank

Questions about SNAP? Call 330-287-5800

Resources For college students

Cleveland State University

Lift Up Vikes

Liftupvikes@csuohio.edu

Kent State University

Campus Kitchen (located in Tri-Towers dorm)

Lorain County Community College

Commodore Cupboard

440-366-7486

commodorecupboard@lorainccc.edu

University of Akron

Akron University Students Campus Cupboard

