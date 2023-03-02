Listen: Maia Sharp Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, 'Whatever We Are'

Joined by the Mountain Stage Band, singer, songwriter and producer Maia Sharp has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week, “Whatever We Are,” a lament that appears originally on her recent album “Mercy Rising.”

Joining Sharp on backing vocals are Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea and Rissi Palmer, who we’ll also hear on this week’s show.

Maia Sharp-"Whatever We Are" live on Mountain Stage Backed by the Mountain Stage Band and accompanied by Kathy Mattea & Rissi Palmer on vocals, Maia Sharp does a song from her album "Mercy Rising" Listen • 4:01

Elsewhere we are treated to a set from southern soul singer and songwriter Rissi Palmer. We’ll hear from some of the finest songwriters to ever grace the Mountain Stage, the incomparable and witty Cheryl Wheeler, the poignant pianist, and producer Kenny White, plus sets from Lexington Kentucky-based modern soul outfit Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.

There’s so much in store on this week’s episode, recorded with our friends at WOUB and presented by Ohio University Performing Arts. Listen starting March 3 on these NPR Music stations.