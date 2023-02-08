DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts

Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts.

In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or flatter tax system in Ohio.

DeWine's most recent proposal offers something different.

He has cited provisions in his budget that would eliminate sales taxes diapers and other baby items. He also proposed allowing Ohioans who are saving for a first-time home to get a tax free savings account for that purpose.

"Well, we put some provisions in the budget having to do with taxes that we thought were really important," DeWine said.

DeWine wanted to give Ohioans a $2,500 per child per year tax deduction. He said those tax breaks would help working families who are needed to make Ohio's economy work, especially with new job developments that are happening in the Buckeye State.

Earlier this week, at a House hearing on the budget, some lawmakers said they want those across-the-board income tax breaks. That includes Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House).

“I look forward to working with you and my colleagues to find a way to put some stronger, greater tax cuts in as we discussed last week — that would be fun," Peterson said.

In past years, lawmakers have insisted in across-the-board income tax cuts and DeWine has signed the budget despite the fact that he didn’t propose them.

And it's not clear if and how legislators could provide those breaks as well as the cuts DeWine is seeking. For his part, the governor is not saying whether he will sign another budget with those provisions, especially if it changes the tax breaks he wants to provide for working families.

The personal income tax is the state’s second largest source of revenue, forecast to bring in more than $10 billion this fiscal year.

