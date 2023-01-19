© 2023 WYSO
Listen: Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week: “Bailout Blues”

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST
Kand & Gellert - 2
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Acoustic duo Kieran Kane (R) and Rayna Gellert perform on Mountain Stage.

This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage features a pickers paradise, as we’re treated to sets from J2B2, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, plus the GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae, 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band, plus topical singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, and a duo set from Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, who have our Song of the Week.

In their second appearance together on the show, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert perform their original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues, Live on Mountain Stage
The acoustic duo performs their song "Bailout Blues"
Kieran & Rayna - brewhead.JPG

J2B2_Brewhead.jpg
1 of 5  — J2B2 - The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
Christopher Morris / Mountain Stage
CrysMatthews3_Brewhead.jpg
2 of 5  — Crys Matthews, live on Mountain Stage.
Christopher Morris / Mountain Stage
Kieran & Rayna - brewhead.JPG
3 of 5  — Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
Christopher Morris / Mountain Stage
TrayWellingtonBand_Brewhead.jpg
4 of 5  — Tray Wellington Band
Christopher Morris / Mountain Stage
Kathy & Julie.JPG
5 of 5  — Kathy Mattea & Julie Adams
Christopher Morris / Mountain Stage

Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage
