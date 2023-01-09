DeWine officially sworn in for second term as Ohio governor, with bigger ceremony Monday

Monday may bring the last inauguration for Mike DeWine – he’ll take the oath of office for his second term as governor in a ceremonial swearing in at the Statehouse at noon. He was sworn in officially Sunday night, three days after his 76th birthday.

DeWine once again was sworn in as governor at his Cedarville home, with his wife Fran holding a stack of family Bibles and his son, newly re-elected Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, administering the oath.

DeWine also signed five executive orders just after he was sworn in, including prohibiting the use of TikTok or other foreign-owned platforms, apps or websites on state electronic devices; adding “nursing mother” to the state’s policy on anti-discrimination, and creating an office in the Department of Insurance to help with access to mental health and addiction services.

The official ceremony took just over 15 minutes, in contrast to Monday’s much longer program of events, which will include music, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s oath and DeWine’s inaugural address.

