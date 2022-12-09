Police: Substitute teacher charged after bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school

Hilliard City Schools / Cynthia Wingo was charged with bringing a gun to Norwich Elementary School in Hilliard.

Police in Hilliard said a substitute teacher was charged after bringing a gun to an elementary school.

According to a news release, a Glock 9mm was found Friday morning in a purse belonging to a substitute teacher at the Norwich Elementary School, located at 4454 Davidson Road.

The substitute teacher, 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo has been charged with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a fifth-degree felony.

Hilliard City Schools officials said Wingo taught at the school on Thursday and left her purse behind.

The purse was found on Friday morning and taken to the school’s office, and that was where the weapon was discovered. District officials immediately contacted police.

“The school district acted swiftly to contact us, and we recovered this weapon quickly and safely. We’re fortunate no student found this weapon and remain grateful for our partnership with Hilliard City Schools," said Hilliard Chief of Police Michael Woods in a statement.

Wingo was an employee of the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, according to the Hilliard schools superintendent David Stewart.

“As a result, this substitute will no longer be able to work in our district moving forward. The safety of our students and staff remains the district's highest priority, and we are grateful for the partnership and swift action of the Hilliard Police,” Stewart said.