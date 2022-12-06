© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Daily News Update: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published December 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST
WYSO News Logo

Nursing Home Funding; Beavercreek Police Diversification; Feeding Unhoused Community Members

  • Njoy Njoy Receives Funding - The City of Dayton awarded $300,000 to a local nonprofit that’s feeding unhoused community members. The grant is part of the city’s plan to support community health and wellness in underserved neighborhoods. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
