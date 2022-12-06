WYSO Daily News Update: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Nursing Home Funding; Beavercreek Police Diversification; Feeding Unhoused Community Members
- Diversifying the Ranks - The Beavercreek Police Department is benefiting from a state-wide recruitment initiative that seeks to diversify the ranks. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports.
- Nursing Homes Seek Funding - The Ohio House has approved sending $615 million to nursing homes around the state as facilities struggle to stay open. But other groups continue to ask for funding before session ends this month. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Amending the State Constitution - Ohio lawmakers are considering a proposal that would make it harder for groups to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring they get a 60% vote. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports one former lawmaker who has studied the issue thinks there’s another option legislators should consider.
- Njoy Njoy Receives Funding - The City of Dayton awarded $300,000 to a local nonprofit that’s feeding unhoused community members. The grant is part of the city’s plan to support community health and wellness in underserved neighborhoods. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.