George Wagner found guilty on 22 counts in 2016 Pike County massacre

George Wagner IV has been found guilty on 22 counts connected to a 2016 massacre in Pike County.

The jury returned its verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

Wagner was convicted in the fatal shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

He was found guilty on all counts, including eight counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and forgery.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that a child custody fight between Wagner’s brother, Jake, and the mother of his child, Hannah Rhoden, was the catalyst behind the murders.

During closing arguments that finished on Tuesday, defense attorney John Parker said his client had no reason to take part in the murders, despite testimony from Wagner’s mother and brother claiming George was involved.

Wagner's mother and brother have already pleaded guilty to several charges in the case.

George and Jake's father, Billy Wagner, will also stand trial on the same 22 counts.

It was previously ruled that the death penalty would not be considered if Wagner was convicted on the murder charges.