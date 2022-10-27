© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Ray Wylie Hubbard Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published October 27, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Ray and Jaimee
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Ray Wylie Hubbard is joined by the Mountain Stage Band and vocalist Jaimee Harris during this week's broadcast.

The legendary icon of cosmic cowboy country music, Ray Wylie Hubbard, returns to Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea, along with a line-up jam-packed with exceptional songwriting talent. We’ll also hear performances from Mary Gauthier, Cole Chaney, Frances Luke Accord, and Darden Smith. Join us starting Friday October 28 on these NPR stations for the entire episode.

Texas native, and former high-school band mate of our founder Larry Groce, Hubbard has carved out an unmistakable niche in the modern world of folk, rock and Americana music. His latest album, Co-Starring Too, exemplifies his reach and influence with featured guests like Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Wynonna and Jaimee Harris (herself a guest alongside Mary Gauthier on this show).

Our Song of the Week is Hubbard’s performance of “Desperate Man,” which closes out the studio album with guest-stars Band of Heathens. In this version The Mountain Stage Band can be heard backing Hubbard.

Ray Wylie Hubbard-Desperate Man, live on Mountain Stage 2022

Hear the entire set, plus captivating performances from revered songwriter Mary Gauthier, poet, photographer and song craftsmen Darden Smith, roots-pop duo Frances Luke Accord, and emerging Kentucky songwriter Cole Chaney.

They’re all in live performance on this week’s Mountain Stage, heard weekly on these public radio stations.

Mary Gauthier, with Jaimee Harris, are introduced by Kathy Mattea
1 of 5  — Mary Gauthier w/ Kathy Mattea
Mary Gauthier, with Jaimee Harris, are introduced by Kathy Mattea
Chris Morris
Cole Chaney on Mountain Stage, 2022
2 of 5  — Cole Chaney
Kentucky's Cole Chaney performing on Mountain Stage.
Chris Morris
Darden Smith on Mountain Stage, 2022
3 of 5  — Darden Smith
Texas tunesmith, poet and photographer Darden Smith performing on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Chris Morris
Frances Luke Accord.JPG
4 of 5  — Frances Luke Accord
The acoustic duo known as Frances Luke Accord, performing on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Chris Morris
Finale-10-28-2022
5 of 5  — Finale
Artists join host Kathy Mattea for one more number to close the show. Tune in starting Friday October 28 for the full episode.
Chris Morris

Tags
Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris