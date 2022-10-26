WYSO Daily News Update: October 26, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- August four memorial committee: It’s been three years since the mass shooting in the Oregon District. Last week, a local committee sent out a call for artists to design a memorial. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
- Vance campaigns with Lindsey Graham: With early voting already under way and Election Day in two weeks, Republican US Senate candidate J.D. Vance was joined by prominent Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on the campaign trail. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Xenia grocery store to be demolished: An old grocery store in Xenia will be demolished next year to make room for a new, multi-use development. The Dayton Daily News reports that Greene County received $100,000 from the state to tear down the former Fulmer grocery store in Xenia Towne Square. That is on top of $50,000 allocated by the City of Xenia for the demolition. City leaders say the store’s demolition is a “good first step” toward the redevelopment of the mostly-vacant shopping center into a plaza with restaurants, shops, and residential housing. The Fulmer store is part of the original strip mall that was built after the 1974 Xenia tornado that destroyed much of the city.
- Prescription drug drop off: People who live in Montgomery County can safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend. The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the National Drug Take-Back Day, which is Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 18 locations across Montgomery County where residents can drop off their unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal. Other jurisdictions outside of Montgomery County are participating in the National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday. To find the location nearest you, go to, www.dea.gov/takebackday and enter your zip code.
- Dayton Dragons attendance: The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team took home first place in attendance this season, topping 120 other minor league baseball clubs. That’s after recent seasons have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reporter Shay Frank will have more on how the team has maintained its high attendance for many years.