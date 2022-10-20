© 2022 WYSO
Listen: Joy Oladokun Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published October 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Joy Oladokun on Mountain Stage
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Joy Oladokun performing on Mountain Stage at the Forbes Center For the Performing Arts in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Mountain Stage and host Kathy Mattea brought the show to Harrisonburg, Virginia at the invitation of our affiliate station WMRA and their partners at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University. Our guests included Joy Oladokun, Karan Casey Trio, The Heavy Heavy, Phil Wiggins and the Chesapeake Sheiks, and Michaela Anne. Join us starting Friday, October 21 on these NPR stations for the entire episode.

“To me, music is a vehicle of catharsis,” says Joy Oladokun in her promotional materials. “I write a lot of sad songs, but I always push for a sliver of a silver lining or glimmer of hope it could be better.” You can hear the inspiration and hope in our Song of the Week, the simply powerful and beautiful “If You Got A Problem.” The song appears on Joy’s 2021 album in defense of my own happiness.

Joy Oladokun-"If You Got A Problem," Live on Mountain Stage
Joy Oladokun on Mountain Stage, 2022

Elsewhere on the show we hear from Ireland’s beloved singer and song interpreter Karan Casey and her trio, UK based vintage rock modernists The Heavy Heavy, blues icon Phil Wiggins and The Chesapeake Sheiks, and Nashville based heartfelt songwriter Michaela Anne. They’re all in live performance on this week’s Mountain Stage, heard weekly on these public radio stations.

Audience, JMU 9-18-22
1 of 6  — Crowd_by Chris Morris.jpeg
Music lovers enjoying Mountain Stage at the Forbes Center for the Arts at James Madison University. Mountain Stage was the guests of JMU and our affiliate station WMRA.
Chris Morris
Karan Casey Trio live on Mountain Stage, 2022
2 of 6  — Karan Casey Trio_by Chris Morris (2).JPG
Ireland's beloved vocalist Karan Casey and her Trio perform on Mountain Stage in Harrisonburg, VA at the Forbes Center for the Arts.
Chris Morris
Phil Wiggins on Mountain Stage
3 of 6  — Phil Wiggins_by Christopher Morris
Phil Wiggins (center) brought his band the Chesapeake Sheiks to Mountain Stage at the Forbes Center for the Arts at James Madison University.
Chris Morris
Michaela Anne on Mountain Stage, 2022
4 of 6  — Michaela Anne_by Christopher Morris (2).JPG
Nashville-based singer songwriter Michaela Anne on Mountain Stage at the Forbes Center for the Arts in Harrisonburg, VA.
Chris Morris
The Heavy Heavy live on Mountain Stage, 2022
5 of 6  — The Heavy Heavy_by Chris Morris.JPG
United Kingdom based band The Heavy Heavy brought their updated retro sound to Mountain Stage in Harrisonburg, VA.
Chris Morris
Joy Oladokun on Mountain Stage
6 of 6  — Joy Oladokun_by Chris Morris.jpeg
Joy Oladokun performing on Mountain Stage at the Forbes Center For the Arts in Harrisonburg, Virginia
Chris Morris

