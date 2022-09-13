© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Namecheck, the playlist: Songs with shameless name-drops

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published September 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Bob Dylan performing live onstage at a benefit for ousted Chileans.
Steve Morley
/
Redferns / Getty Images
Bob Dylan performing live onstage at a benefit for ousted Chileans.

When you write a song, you want people to hear it. But for some artists, that's not good enough. You want them to know who played it. Today on World Cafe, we dig into songs that name-drop the artist or band in the lyrics.

It's a namecheck edition of World Cafe! It's a storied tradition throughout hip hop, blues and rock 'n' roll. You'll find songs from across the spectrum, like "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" by Wang Chung, "Bob Dylan's Blues," Bad Company's song of the same name — not to mention "Hey Bo Diddley," which shouts out his name 31 times! A genius move to let you know who's singing the song when, you know, there was no internet. It's a full playlist of shameless name-droppers. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

MusicWorld Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao