Listen: Bahamas 'Trick To Happy' Is Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week's encore episode of Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea features performances from Bahamas, Sam Weber, Lilly Hiatt, Kishi Bashi and Curtis McMurtry.

Afie Jurvanen performs under the name Bahamas, and has released several albums of distinct, laid-back pop-rock. Our Song of the Week, "Trick to Happy" is featured on his latest release, Sad Hunk.

Bahamas "Trick To Happy" Live on Mountain Stage

We're also treated to performances from Sam Weber, who has his own distinct, guitar-driven sound, plus the chamber pop of Kishi Bashi, acoustic roots-rock from Lilly Hiatt, and a blending of cello and "apocalyptic banjo songs" from Curtis McMurtry. Check out the playlist and tune in on one of these stations starting on Friday, July 22.