© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Bahamas 'Trick To Happy' Is Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published July 21, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Bahamas
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage

This week's encore episode of Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea features performances from Bahamas, Sam Weber, Lilly Hiatt, Kishi Bashi and Curtis McMurtry.

Afie Jurvanen performs under the name Bahamas, and has released several albums of distinct, laid-back pop-rock. Our Song of the Week, "Trick to Happy" is featured on his latest release, Sad Hunk.

Bahamas "Trick To Happy" Live on Mountain Stage
Bahamas perform "Trick to Happy" on Mountain Stage
Bahamas with Mountain Stage Band

We're also treated to performances from Sam Weber, who has his own distinct, guitar-driven sound, plus the chamber pop of Kishi Bashi, acoustic roots-rock from Lilly Hiatt, and a blending of cello and "apocalyptic banjo songs" from Curtis McMurtry. Check out the playlist and tune in on one of these stations starting on Friday, July 22.

Sam Weber 3.jpg
1 of 6  — Sam Weber, live on Mountain Stage in 2021
Brian Blauser
Lilly Hiatt on Mountain Stage, 2021
2 of 6  — Lilly Hiatt on Mountain Stage, 2021
Lilly Hiatt performing on Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
Curtis McMurtry 2.jpg
3 of 6  — Curtis McMurtry live on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser
Bahamas
4 of 6  — Bahamas, performing on Mountain Stage in 2021.
Brian Blauser
Kishi Bashi 2.jpg
5 of 6  — Kishi Bashi on Mountain Stage, 2021
Brian Blauser
Finale 1.jpg
6 of 6  — Guest artists join host Kathy Mattea for the finale song. Hear this episode starting October 29 on select NPR affiliates.
Brian Blauser

Tags

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris