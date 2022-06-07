WYSO Evening News Update: Canadian company secures lucrative deal in Ohio gaming bill
Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 7, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:
- Helicopter Crash kills One, seriously injures spouse: One person has died and another is in critical condition after a fiery helicopter crash near Greenville on Tuesday. Darke County deputies found two people trapped in the burning helicopter following 911 calls. Deputies worked with bystanders and managed to pull out one passenger - identified as 34-year-old Charles Zimmer. He was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries. The second occupant - Krista Zimmer, age 35 was pronounced dead at the scene. The Zimmers are married and the crash occurred at their home. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.
- Ohio gaming operations: The Ohio Senate is being criticized for passing a bill that would give a Canadian business what some call a monopoly on operating internet gaming in the state. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Fireworks ban: Ohio will allow consumer-grade fireworks to be set off on private property starting on July 1. But cities can choose to still ban them. That’s what Germantown and Oakwood have done. The city councils in both communities approved legislation Monday to continue outlawing fireworks. Dayton, Beavercreek and Fairborn have also done so this year.
- Increase in airfare: A study by CheapAir.com found that Dayton had the largest increase in airfare prices in the country in the past year. Those flying out of Dayton International Airport in 2022 can expect to pay 42% more on domestic flights than in 2021. Experts say this is because smaller airports have been hit the hardest by price increases from inflation.
- Leadership Dayton program: This year 44 people graduated from the Leadership Dayton program this week. The class is made up of business professionals from a variety of industries. Leadership Dayton is a 10-month program run by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. The program educates business and nonprofit leaders about how to deal with local challenges and how to give back to the Dayton community.
Holly Allen, a spokeswoman for the chamber, said: “The idea is to give these business leaders a well-rounded look at our community, and a really truthful and transparent look at the community. So then they can plug in their skills and look for opportunities to get involved and give back and make this a better place to live.”