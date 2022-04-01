Alex Isley and Jack Dine, 'Such A Thing'

We've heard it before: whether it's love or the gig of our dreams, the thing we're searching for often finds us when we stop looking. "Such A Thing," a song from Alex Isley and Jack Dine, features a dreamy soundscape created to surrender to that divine timing. Rich, lush background vocals, glistening piano and simple drums provide the perfect canvas for Isley's colorful melodies as she sings, "Just one year ago / You couldn't have told me / that this was a part of my plans." Sometimes, we are all in such a rush to get where we think we should be that we don't consider that we're exactly where we're supposed to be.

