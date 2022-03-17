© 2022 WYSO
Entries We Love: elishéva, 'Bring Me Back'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published March 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT

Hometown: Boston, Mass.

Pairs well with: The first girls' night out after a bad breakup

Unapologetic is the word that comes to mind when listening to "Bring Me Back." In her Tiny Desk Contest entry, elishéva describes losing herself in a relationship: "Buried every little thought that didn't make him happy / 'cause I put him first," she sings in the grooviest way. From the bluesy instrumentals to the band snapping during a sultry bridge sung in French, this entry exudes How Stella Got Her Groove Back energy. Surrounded by colorful balloons, a confetti-covered cake and party hats, elishéva is not subscribing to the typical sad girl narrative: "Lost my way," she sings, "but now I'm coming back."

Music
Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.