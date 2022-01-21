© 2022 WYSO
World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2004

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published January 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 2004 playlist.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Almost halfway through the first decade of the 21st Century, early 2004 stood out for an important album that was actually released in September, 2003 – Outkast's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. In Feb. 2004 at the Grammy Awards, it won Album of The Year, the first rap album to win the coveted award. Apart from that legendary double album's indelible imprint on the year, the sound of 2004 could be summed up by the excellent Funeral from Arcade Fire, Kanye West's The College Dropout, Green Day's American Idiot and The Killers' debut, Hot Fuss.

Let's dig in...

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
