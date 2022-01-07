esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Enter into esperanza spalding's safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her Songwrights Apothecary Lab, (S.A.L.) project. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy.

"All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect," spalding writes on her project site, along with brief descriptions for each of the three Formwelas performed here.

"Formwela 3":"a re-membering with the sun's vast and perpetual blessing as evidenced by one's own aliveness and capacity for creating within self and community an un-corruptible home-planet"

"Formwela 4": "the articulation of needs streaming oxygenation through your ancestral vessel/vein of infinite life"

"Formwela 8": "a sound at ease, with no urge to move from that comfort place"

spalding's performance here is outstanding, and her top notch band, Loving presences (aka singers) and the Magical dance presence (aka dancer) add a dimension of creativity that amplifies the music's message and nourishes the spirit. Green-screened walls explode to reveal a constellation of imagery that complements the flow of this seductive music. Be sure to watch until the end.

SET LIST

"Formwela 3"

"Formwela 4"

"Formwela 8"

"Formwela 3"

MUSICIANS

esperanza spalding: vocals, bass

Vuyo (Vuyolwethu) Sotashe: vocals

Safa Ishmel-Muhammad: vocals

Corey King: vocals, guitar

Matthew Stevens: guitar

Leo Genovese: piano, Farfisa, Rhodes

Aaron Burnett: saxophone

Francisco Mela: drums

LOVING PRESENCES

Donna Hope: vocals

Jeff Tang: vocals

Lileana Blain Cruz: vocals

Mariza Scotch: vocals

Lisa Lamothe: vocals

Diery Prudent: vocals

Adobuere Ebiama: vocals

Shamel Pitts: dancer, choreographer

CREDITS

Director: Adrien GYSTERE Peskine

Producer: esperanza spalding

Recorded and mixed by Fernando Lodeiro

Concept, Direction, Creative Direction, Sets, Editing, Foley, Choreography: Adrien GYSTERE Peskine

Choreography: Shamel Pitts

Production: Héloïse Darcq

Additional Production, Set Design: Anthony Peskine

Additional cameras: Jessica Cochran, Daniel Santos, Meg Stacker

Assistant Sound Engineer: Quinn McCarthy

Sudan Pyramids Footage: Alexis Peskine

Wardrobe: JOJO ABOT

Recorded at The Creamery Studio

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Video Producer: Kara Frame

Audio Mastering: Andy Huether

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Maia Stern, Josh Rogosin, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.