Stuck In The Middle With U — Or A, Or B ...

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one, insert two letters in the exact center to complete a familiar eight-letter word.

For example: ACCENT --> ACCIDENT.

Last week's challenge, from listener Fred Piscop of Bellmore, N.Y.: Take these three phrases:

Turkey breast

Ski slope

Cash drawer

What very unusual property do they have in common?

Answer: In each phrase, the second word can be anagrammed to complete another common phrase:

Turkey breast --> turkey baster

Ski slope --> ski poles

Cash Drawer --> cash reward

Winner: Richard Harris of Centennial, Colo.

Next week's challenge, from listener Michael Shteyman of Odenton, Md.: Take the name of a country and a well-known city in the Middle East — 12 letters in all. Rearrange these letters to name another country and another well-known city in the Middle East. What places are these?

