Take a virtual tour of WYSO's new studio at Union Schoolhouse

WYSO Public Radio is now broadcasting from our new home in the historic Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs.

The Union Schoolhouse is the fourth home for WYSO since its launch. The move is a critical part of WYSO’s transformation to an independent, community-owned nonprofit.

Built in 1872, there's over 150 years of Yellow Springs history in these walls.

Iron Table Holdings acquired the building; when WYSO needed a home, he made it work by investing $15 million into this building.

WYSO is a tenant and our part was raising over $3 million to equip this beautiful shell as a functioning radio station.

Architect Max Crome describes this as an adaptation, not a restoration — giving the bones of an old building an entirely new life.

1 of 18 — IMG_5245.jpg The original chimney housed a colony of chimney swifts and removing it for the renovation displaced them. Rather than lose the colony, WYSO built a dedicated swift tower, seen in the center of the photo. Staff played recorded swift calls at dusk to attract them to the new tower and it worked on the second season. A single swift eats over 1,000 insects per day, and the colony is a meaningful contribution to the local ecosystem. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 2 of 18 — Union Schoolhouse Atrium The Donald Heinrich Main Lobby & Atrium are where guests and staff first walk in to the new building. Both eras — the 1872 schoolhouse and the new — are visible from here. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 3 of 18 — Credit-Ruthie Herman for WYSO - WYSO_open_house-3.jpg The Alan E. Guskin Lobby sits on the lower level, surrounded by our archives, membership, development and underwriting teams. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 4 of 18 — IMG_5053.jpg The Center for Radio Preservation and Archives includes the WYSO Archives, the Yellow Springs Civil Rights Oral History and Rediscovered Radio series, the HBCU Radio Preservation Project , and our future goal is to have a publicly accessible archives space. At the new station, we are thankful to have the Edward H. Richard Radio Archives Collection, dedicated in honor of stories worth keeping. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 5 of 18 — IMG_5251.jpg The Jo Anne Wallace General Manager’s Office. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 6 of 18 — IMG_5247.jpg The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO Public Radio is a collaborative space for audio training, production, and storytelling. Our mission is to amplify community voices. The pictured room, the Speak Frankly Gathering Space & Classroom, provides room for the center to thrive and grow. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 7 of 18 — IMG_5248.jpg The Margaret Dunn & Bill Spohn conference room, providing a new type of space not available at the old station, to support collaboration and ideas that move WYSO forward. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 8 of 18 — Union Schoolhouse Event Space The Dr. Bob Brandt, Jr. Event Space is designed for live performance, community events, listening parties, and large meetings. The deep color in this room is deliberate, chosen by Max Crome to change how the space feels and sounds. The room has a flexible configuration for different group sizes and event types. Its seated capacity is 100 and standing capacity is between 200 and 250. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 9 of 18 — Union Schoolhouse Air Studio WYSO broadcasts across 14 counties in Southwest Ohio. Our programming spans early-morning news to evening jazz. We are proudly mixed format. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 10 of 18 — Union Schoolhouse Performance Studio The Performance Studio at Union Schoolhouse brings live music to the airwaves, a staple of WYSO Music and Novaphonic.FM. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 11 of 18 — Union Schoolhouse Production Studio WYSO now has large production studio specially designed for complex sound mixing and to work with our live event space. Ruthie Herman / WYSO 12 of 18 — IMG_4804.jpg The Carol Pierson Editing Suite. All studios are acoustically isolated with floating slabs, treated walls, and no straight corridors. Hallways in the new wing zigzag, which is not a quirk of layout, but acoustic engineering: a bend breaks the path sound travels between rooms. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 13 of 18 — IMG_4803.jpg We have multiple production booths for recording, editing, mixing, and broadcast prep. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 14 of 18 — IMG_4807.jpg The Lisa Hanauer & Sue Spiegel Editing Suite. We have six total studios: a live air studio, a large production studio specially designed for complex sound mixing and to work with our live event space, and four editing/interview studios. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 15 of 18 — IMG_4797.jpg The Duffee Brothers Music Library is designed to hold over 50,000 CDs - while other stations run their playlists entirely digitally, our hosts prefer to spin CDs, vinyl and even cassette tapes. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 16 of 18 — IMG_4811.jpg The Nancy Nash & Jonathan Ijaz Music Bullpen, where the music team and volunteers can work and gather. We bring you music with no algorithmic playlist — every programming choice is human, aimed at discovery Novaphonic.FM is WYSO’s 24/7 all-music digital channel (WYSO-HD2 + online).

Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 17 of 18 — IMG_4817.jpg The Julia Reichert Newsroom is home to our award winning news team. We cover stories across the Miami Valley, with a focus on exploring solutions, bringing information to news deserts and digging into undercovered topics. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO 18 of 18 — IMG_5254.jpg The Eichelberger Foundation Technical Suite. Kaitlin Schroeder / WYSO



