WYSO Director of Development

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We transitioned from university to community ownership in 2019 and moved into new headquarters in 2026. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, serving our community with independent news, music, storytelling and preservation.

The Director of Development will devise and execute a comprehensive annual fundraising strategy that delivers ambitious annual goals in five areas: Membership, Major Gifts, Underwriting, Grants, and Special Events. This is a full time, exempt position. The Director of Development reports to the General Manager and is part of the senior management team that includes the directors of News, Music, the Center for Community Voices, and the Center for Radio Preservation and Archives. All other fundraising staff are direct or indirect reports to the Director of Development.

Essential Functions

Lead a team of 7 development staff and contractors, 4 of whom are direct reports (Director of Membership, Business Support Manager, Major Gifts Officer, and Development and Communications Coordinator / Grant Writer), to meet annual revenue targets. Work with the General Manager and Staff Accountant to set annual revenue targets.

Work closely with leaders of editorial areas (News, Music and Center for Community Voices) to deeply understand their content in order to secure dollars to support their work; preserve the firewall between content and dollars

Ensure WYSO is utilizing best practices in digital fundraising

Fully leverage the capabilities of WYSO’s donor database, including effective use of the major giving module

Support and guide communications efforts related to year-round fundraising messaging, including working closely with the Director of Membership on drive themes and seasonal initiatives (e.g. CYE and FYE solicitations)

Manage and grow WYSO’s planned giving program, The Resonator Society, through the cultivation and closing of outright, irrevocable and revocable deferred gifts

Deploy the General Manager and board members for donor solicitation

Partner with the programming committee to ensure the appropriate pursuit of and follow-through on opportunities to fund content

Partner with the Staff Accountant and Finance Committee of the governing board to ensure accurate and up to date acknowledgment, recording, and reporting of all funding sources

Oversee the development and application of private and governmental grants

Provide communications support within the organization to ensure the development of top-quality fundraising collateral

Plan and collaboratively lead revenue-generating special events, including but not limited to the creation of a signature annual fundraising event, quarterly WYSO Leaders cultivation events, and a schedule of Sustaining Member thank-you events

Training, Skills, Knowledge and/or Experience: (R) if required or (P) if preferred

Understanding of the mission of public media organizations, and the capability to articulate the mission to community partners and donors (R)

Ability to work respectfully and collaboratively with internal staff and external community partners (R)

Strong oral and written communications skills (R)

Excellent organizational, time management and teamwork skills (R)

Five years of relevant experience, with increasing responsibility, in non-profit development (R), preferably in public media (P)

Experience working and leading cross-functional teams across an organization (P)

Three years of relevant experience in personnel and team management (R)

Compensation Package

Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance coverage available from the first day of employment (75% paid by WYSO)

WYSO paid life, AD&D, and STD/LTD insurance

Annual HSA Grants (if on high deductible plan)

Retirement plans matched up to 5% by WYSO

Four weeks of paid vacation per year

Ten paid holidays per year

Generous sick leave policy

Salary range: $90-110K

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 60,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. Contributed revenues have doubled since 2012. We have 23 full-time staff, paid interns, and dozens of contractors and volunteer producers and hosts.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with equity as a core value of our organization. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

About Yellow Springs and the Gem City

Yellow Springs, Ohio, is a small village with an outsized reputation for creativity, curiosity, and community. Known for its vibrant arts scene, independent spirit, and natural beauty, Yellow Springs is a place where ideas, culture, and civic engagement thrive. Home to artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the village offers a unique blend of small-town warmth and progressive energy.

Dayton, Ohio ("The Gem City"), just west of Yellow Springs and the place where two brothers who ran a bicycle shop once dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

To apply