"One son behind the bullet, another one on the end. Both mothers unable to see their sons again. How did it change?

Miami University Volleyball Coach Retires: Miami University Volleyball coach Carolyn Condit has retired - leaving behind a 44-year legacy as the winningest coach in the university’s history - And the longest serving tenured Division I head coach in the nation. I spoke with her about the start of that career - and about what’s next.

Dayton Youth Radio:Today, we have the fourth and final episode of our special Dayton Youth Radio poetry series at the School of Innovation in Springfield. Here is series producer Truth Garrett.

Ohio Primary Election News: We'll hear from WYSO’s Policics and Education reporter Kathryn Mobley on Elizabeth Township's 8 Mill Levy and what's taking place in other communities. She'll also share her conversation With Tom Roberts Of The Naacp, who says his group works year-round to educate people on why voting is important.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.