"One son behind the bullet, another one on the end. Both mothers unable to see their sons again. How did it change?

By Jerry Kenney
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:43 PM EDT
Jerry Kenney

Our quote comes from the fourth and final episode of our special Dayton Youth Radio poetry series. You can hear it in this edition of WYSO Weekend.

Miami University Volleyball Coach Retires: Miami University Volleyball coach Carolyn Condit has retired - leaving behind a 44-year legacy as the winningest coach in the university’s history - And the longest serving tenured Division I head coach in the nation. I spoke with her about the start of that career - and about what’s next.

Dayton Youth Radio:Today, we have the fourth and final episode of our special Dayton Youth Radio poetry series at the School of Innovation in Springfield. Here is series producer Truth Garrett.

Ohio Primary Election News: We'll hear from WYSO’s Policics and Education reporter Kathryn Mobley on Elizabeth Township's 8 Mill Levy and what's taking place in other communities. She'll also share her conversation With Tom Roberts Of The Naacp, who says his group works year-round to educate people on why voting is important.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
