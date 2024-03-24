"We had a good time. We were jitterbuggin and he would throw me over his shoulder and between his legs."

Painter Erin Smith Glenn: In two new art exhibitions in Dayton and Cincinnati, artist Erin Smith Glenn brings viewers joyful portraits loaded with a deep regard for issues faced by people of color. We take a closer look with Culture Couch producer Susan Byrnes.

The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices: Managing Editor, Chris Welter stops by the WYSO studios to talk about what’s taking place with the Center. He brings us news on a series of podcasting classes underway and a new round of Community Voices training sessions just getting started.

Paul Laurence Dunbar and The Hampton Camera Club: When the Wright State Library restored and digitized the first editions of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s dialect poems, they found a thread back to 1899. And they saw a new story about how the Dayton poet embraced the new medium of photography instead of traditional ink illustration by white artists. Culture Couch’s David Seitz explores the use of photography in Dunbar’s books of dialect verse.

Loud as the Rolling Sea: Today, we have a special edition of Loud As The Rolling Sea–a series on WYSO that presents the stories of Black people's everyday lives, past and present, in Yellow Springs. Here is lead producer Kevin McGruder. *This series is part of the larger Yellow Springs Civil Rights Oral History Project.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: This series takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Today’s feature - Access to healthcare in rural Ohio is dwindling. Earlier this year, Kettering Health in Piqua closed its emergency services department. And Premier Health in Troy shut down its labor and delivery unit. It’s just one of 6 rural maternity wards in Ohio that have shuttered in the last two years. Ngozi Cole reports on business and economics for WYSO. She’s been following the issue and joins Kendall Crawford for the update.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

