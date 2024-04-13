A Holocaust survivor remembered: "Every time I finished playing one particular song, the SS man prodded me to play more,"

Nonprofit furnishes homes to welcome people coming out of homelessness: Everyday People is WYSOs series that highlights the jobs and people doing them that form the fabric of our everyday lives. Today, Renee Wilde introduces us to a woman who is changing lives in the Dayton community one home at a time.

The Violin: Dayton Resident Reflects On Surviving The Holocaust - Dayton resident Robert Kahn grew up in Germany and survived the Holocaust. He passed away April 2, 2024, at the age of 100. In 2019, at the age of 95, Kahn’s story was brought to life for WYSO listeners by Community Voices Producer Leo DeLuca after Kahn shared his memories of Kristall Nacht.

Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to erase the waitlist for mentors in Miami Valley: This month Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley is trying to match kids in need with mentors through their ERASE THE WAIT campaign. They currently have 35 kids hoping those matches are made. Christopher Mackey is the organization’s community impact and engagement manager. He tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about the mentoring process and how it benefits kids in the program.

Some fear FAFSA frustrations could deter high schoolers from attending college: Legislators have been working for years to streamline the process for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program, also known as FAFSA. Recent changes in the application process, however, have caused major delays for students, parents, and colleges. Cassie Barlow is president of SOCHE - the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education. In speaking to WYSO, she offers her perspective on the current FAFSA process and outlook for its success.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

