Your 'Weekend' audio highlights are here!

A World War II Battle and a Veteran To Remember: Recently it was reported that the remains of a WWII airman from Dayton had been identified. First Lt. Howard L.Dixon, was a member of the 93rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. He had been on one of the most storied missions of the war, Operation Tidal Wave - flown on August 1st, 1943….80 years ago this week. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts on the battle and then we’ll hear from one of the grandchildren the war veteran never knew - Jenny Ryan of Cincinnati.

Pink Ribbon Good - One Millionth Meal: More than a million meals have been delivered to families across the U.S. who are fighting breast and gynecological cancer. The organization that has made the deliveries a part of its mission is Pink Ribbon Good. Heather Salazar is the CEO of the group and in this conversation with Jerry Kenney, she talks more about the services they offer and how she got involved with the cause.

Yellow Springs Art on the Lawn: The annual fine arts show is coming to the Village once again on the Shaded lawn of Mills Lawn School in downtown Yellow Springs. Artist and musician Leah Mendenhall with the Village Artisans stops by the YSO studios to give us the details of the event taking place on August 12, 2023.

The Last Days of Deep Summer: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.