WYSO Weekend

Your 'Weekend' audio highlights are here!

By Jerry Kenney
Published August 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

A World War II Battle and a Veteran To Remember: Recently it was reported that the remains of a WWII airman from Dayton had been identified. First Lt. Howard L.Dixon, was a member of the 93rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. He had been on one of the most storied missions of the war, Operation Tidal Wave - flown on August 1st, 1943….80 years ago this week. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts on the battle and then we’ll hear from one of the grandchildren the war veteran never knew - Jenny Ryan of Cincinnati.

Pink Ribbon Good - One Millionth Meal: More than a million meals have been delivered to families across the U.S. who are fighting breast and gynecological cancer. The organization that has made the deliveries a part of its mission is Pink Ribbon Good. Heather Salazar is the CEO of the group and in this conversation with Jerry Kenney, she talks more about the services they offer and how she got involved with the cause.

Yellow Springs Art on the Lawn: The annual fine arts show is coming to the Village once again on the Shaded lawn of Mills Lawn School in downtown Yellow Springs. Artist and musician Leah Mendenhall with the Village Artisans stops by the YSO studios to give us the details of the event taking place on August 12, 2023.

The Last Days of Deep Summer: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
